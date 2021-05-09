Pep Guardiola Rejected PSG's 'Advances' At The Beginning Of Man City's Season

Pep Guardiola reportedly rejected the 'advances' of Paris Saint-Germain earlier on this season, just prior to him signing a two-year contract extension with the club.

An exclusive report from the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan details a turbulent beginning to the season which saw the club fall as low as 11th in the Premier League table. Since then, the Blues have been on a remarkable run which see's them just three points from regaining their crown.

In that time of uncertainty however, Pep Guardiola's future was firmly in doubt, with concerns coming directly from himself about his players' desire in what is a cramped season. The Catalan must have seen something however, signing a two-year extension in November.

That decision came in the midst of a two week international break, where apparently Manchester City's recent Champions League semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain tried to tempt Pep Guardiola into a move.

However, after intense talks with the club and his family, the Catalan committed to the club and signed the extension - and he's not looked back since, guiding Manchester City to a record 20 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was also very helpful in negotiations, contacting Pep Guardiola directly to discuss the future of the side. After agreeing to terms, the manager reportedly displayed a new energy around the training ground and is fully committed to taking his side right to the top.

The top he's talking about may be the Champions League - where Manchester City face Chelsea in the final on May 29th.

