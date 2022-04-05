Pep Guardiola Rejects Idea of Atletico Madrid 'Playing Ugly' Providing Example of Manchester City Parking the Bus This Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Atletico Madrid's age-old 'dark arts' style of play, citing an example from a recent Manchester Derby in which he employed a similar approach to close the game out.

One of the major elements that makes the prospect of facing La Liga giants Atletico Madrid nightmarish in the Champions League this week is their unrivalled ability to frustrate opponents.

This was especially evident during their round of 16 clash against Manchester United, in which they were constantly seen putting in tactical fouls, winning fouls themselves, getting in the ears of the officials, and slowing down the tempo of the contest.

As Manchester City prepare to square up against the La Liga champions in the first leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the dark arts employed by Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola explained during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday night's clash at the Etihad Stadium, “We have to do the same, defend our position." "It’s part of the game. Southampton in the cup, when we concede, we played terrible. I’m not going to judge what they do, analyse what to do to get a good result to go to Madrid next week." IMAGO / PA Images The Manchester City manager continued, "What is playing ugly? My team won in Old Trafford 1-0 and Bernardo Silva spent five minutes in the corner, that is not ugly. It’s defending the position. I’m here to talk about what we try to do, I never judge the opponents. What they do, what we have to do to win." IMAGO / Sportimage

The Catalan’s staunch defence of Diego Simeone’s side is yet another indication of just how much he respects his opponents, regardless of their approach to get the best possible result.

Pep Guardiola similarly shut down any discourse around whether his team’s style of play was overtly superior to the side from the Spanish capital, describing it as a ‘stupid debate’.

Ultimately, the Manchester City boss also recognises that his side also do not shy away from the dark arts from time to time, especially with their tendency to commit tactical fouls throughout his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

As Pep Guardiola prepares his side for the titanic clash against Atletico Madrid, it is likely that the 51-year old’s focus remains on getting the all-important win instead of getting sucked into unnecessary discussions about the opposition.

