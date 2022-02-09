Pep Guardiola Rejects Man City and Names Premier League Rival as 'the Best Team in the World'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has rejected the suggestion that his squad are the best in the world, following the 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's reigning Premier League champions' extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, albeit with title rivals Liverpool having two games in hand on Manchester City.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were enough to edge past a stubborn and well-drilled Brentford side at the Etihad Stadium, while it was also yet another impressive performance from versatile defender Joao Cancelo.

After the game, Brentford manager Thomas Frank claimed that Manchester City are 'the best team in the world at the moment', however Pep Guardiola was keen to reject the suggestion when the statement was posed to the Catalan coach.

Responding to BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay, Pep Guardiola said, "No – we are not (the best team in the world)."

"The best team is Chelsea who won the Champions League."

Guardiola continued, "I don’t care, be happy, we are in a good position. We have to qualify for the Champions League, then win the Premier League. Eat, rest, train. Everyone has to be ready."

Manchester City have an away trip to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday night, before the focus turns to the reemergence of the Champions League, as the club travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon.

City will be hoping to go one step further than last season, when a crushing defeat at the hands of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in Porto handed the London club the European title and lengthened the Etihad club's wait for the trophy in tact.

