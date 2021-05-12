Pep Guardiola Reminisces on 10 Years of Work at Man City During First Interview After Premier League Title Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that the Premier League is the toughest league in Europe - making his three titles in the last four years all the more impressive.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that the Premier League is the toughest league in Europe - making his three titles in the last four years all the more impressive.

The Manchester City boss spoke out at the celebrations with the staff and players after a 2-1 win for Leicester City against Manchester United on Tuesday night secured the club’s fifth Premier League title.

During an interview with the club website immediately after the full-time whistle, posted to the club’s Twitter account, the Manchester City boss highlighted the decade of work that has gone into the club and ultimately lead to the sustained success.

“In ten years, Manchester City has won the Premier League five times. Everything the club has done in the past 10 years, since Sheikh Mansour took over, Khaldoon became the Chairman, leading the rest of the people. We did it! So it is a big compliment for everyone,” said the Manchester City boss.

READ MORE: The words of Pep Guardiola after third Premier League title

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on Premier League title win

Pep Guardiola made his stance on which of the leagues that he has managed in has been the toughest to both coach and succeed - and the answer would not surprise many.

“We have won five Premier Leagues, in the toughest [league]. I have been in Spain, I have been in Germany and I can say that this is the toughest one. This is the toughest league, I would say by far, and for so many reasons. So to win five Premier Leagues in ten years means a lot for this organisation.”

The Catalan manager expressed his excitement to lift the Premier League trophy in front of fans for the final game of the season, as the club expects to allow 10,000 fans in to the Etihad Stadium after the latest relaxing of Covid-19 rules from the Government.

“I am looking forward to the Everton game. We will lift the trophy and 10,000 people are coming, it will be incredible. For the Carabao Cup [final], with just a few people there it was completely different,” he said.

READ MORE: The future of Fernandinho at Man City seems to be set

READ MORE: How Man City stars reacted on social media to league title win

He continued, “I had the feeling that Liverpool were an incredible champion last season, and if they defend the crown this season, they could not celebrate with the people."

"It is quite similar this season, they were not there. This business without the people is not the same, and hopefully next season we will enjoy all of the Premier League people.”

More coverage of the Premier League title win reaction on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra