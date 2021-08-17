Pep Guardiola Reportedly Spends Over £200,000 on Vintage Wine Bottles During Summer

Pep Guardiola splashed the cash over the summer on a selection of fine wines, according to the latest reports.

While Guardiola is best known for his incredible success as a football coach, in part due to the innovative, possession-based style of play that his teams utilise to great success, one aspect of his life is his love and knowledge of vintage win selections.

The Catalan coach’s intense love of wine has even led to ‘a club source’ stating that Pep Guardiola “sees wine as something very special, which is to be cherished and savoured”.

Manchester City enjoyed yet another successful campaign last term, as the Blues reclaimed the Premier League title and added a fourth consecutive League Cup to their collection.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

As per a report by The Daily Star, Pep Guardiola celebrated his latest triumphs at the Etihad Stadium by 'tapping up' one vineyard for their finest vintage bottles and spent over £200,000.

The report also claims that those close to the Catalan coach believe that Pep Guardiola’s post-season spending spree on fine wine may have reached a staggering £500,000.

It is further added that Pep Guardiola notably purchased “the very best Riojas, as well as prized Priorat and Ribera del Duero labels”.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

The Manchester City boss is even seen on the club’s recently released documentary ‘Together’ enjoying and raving about a bottle of fine wine amongst members of the club’s staff during their title-win celebrations.

Along with being a noted lover of wine, Pep Guardiola co-owns Tast Catala - a restaurant in Manchester’s city centre that provides the North-West with a range of Catalan cuisine and wine.

With Manchester City looking to retain their Premier League crown this season and hoping to go one better in the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have plenty to celebrate at the end of the season.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra