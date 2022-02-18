Pep Guardiola Responds to Antonio Conte's Comments Calling the Catalan 'the Best Manager in the World'

Pep Guardiola has dismissed comments from Antonio Conte claiming the Catalan is the 'best manager in the world'.

Manchester City continue their quest for a sixth Premier League when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues go into the game nine points clear of nearest challengers Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's men holding a game in hand which would close the gap to six

Spurs are now managed by Italian Antonio Conte, who has mastered the Premier League before with Chelsea - and just yesterday, he described Pep Guardiola as the 'best manager in the world'.

"Thank you so much, I am not. I appreciate it," Guardiola said in response.

On Conte's ability, Guardiola continued, "I would say I don't have words [about Conte]. I learn a lot watching his teams, the movement, the club relying on him 100%, and his ideas.

"He showed in Juventus and changed many things, at Milano, at Chelsea. If the club relies on him 100% they will have success. In my first season, it was tough against him."

The Catalan continued, "To be there for many times in this country, he can talk about it. We know how difficult this country is. He's a manager even the national team how they play is fantastic. I have incredible respect because when I watch his teams I learn something new."

His Chelsea title-winning team was one of the finest this league has seen. Solid in defence and lightning in transition - it is something Pep Guardiola admired.

"He arrived and his impact was clear, many teams started to play five at the back. World football copy and paste it.

"He changed it for many teams. He won the league fantastically well, he passed to play his system, after in the second season I'm not involved but he made his stamp in this league," Guardiola concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra