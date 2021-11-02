Pep Guardiola Responds to Aymeric Laporte's Red Card Before Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola believes Aymeric Laporte is having a very good season, despite his red card in a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

It was a tough afternoon for Manchester City and Aymeric Laporte on Saturday.

First of all, Laporte was at fault for Palace's opening goal. Hesitating on the ball, the Frenchmen slipped as he played his pass and allowed Wilfried Zaha to run towards goal and scuff a finish to open the scoring.

And to pile on the misery, just before half-time, Laporte brought down the same attacker and was shown a straight red by referee Andre Marriner for 'denying a clear goalscoring opportunity'.

It was tough for the Blues in the second half, with Palace making the extra man count, going on to score a second goal and securing a shock three points at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola discussed the same topic post-match, but he was again asked about the incident in today's pre-match Champions League press conference and if he's worried about Laporte's form.

"He's not having a bad moment, he's playing incredibly well all season. You and I cannot make mistakes because we are sitting," the Catalan began.

"It's about how you recover from the mistakes. About the red card, you have to ask the referee."

Laporte's red card also gives the opportunity for John Stones to win back his spot in the starting XI.

The England international formed a solid partnership with Ruben Dias last campaign but has yet to find that same form so far this season.

This situation will present Stones with a chance to solidify his place in the team and show Pep Guardiola why he deserves to start over his positional counterparts.

