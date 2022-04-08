Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Responds to Jurgen Klopp's Comments Hailing Him 'the Best Coach in the World'

Pep Guardiola does not agree with Jurgen Klopp's comments that the Catalan is the 'best coach in the world', but believes the Liverpool manager makes football 'a better place'.

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what has shaped up to be the biggest Premier League game of the season.

The Blues hold a slender one-point advantage at the top of the table and a loss to their nearest rivals would be a dagger blow to their efforts of retaining their crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of the game, both managers have been speaking to the press on a multitude of topics, including tactics, the intense rivalry, and the picture at the summit of the Premier League.

Earlier this morning, Klopp told reporters that he believes Guardiola is the 'best coach in the world', and that viewpoint was put to the City boss in his own pre-match press conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago0049132023h

"I didn't become a manager to be the best - I'm not," Guardiola said, "Thank you so much, but I'm not. I'd like to say I'm the best, but I'm not."

imago0047665822h

Moving on to discussing the game on Sunday, the manager was asked about Klopp in general and if he is the type of person he would sit down after the game, with a glass of wine.

imago0047503055h

"If we win I'd love it. I'll invite him!" Guardiola joked. 

"Jurgen makes world football a better place to live. His message, he is a huge competitor. 

"It's good. I try to have a good relationship with all the managers. I learned it's better not to have a relationship with others. He knows we spoke together in Germany, the message, and the way his teams play. 

"He's a good guy and I don't have any problems with him," Guardiola concluded.

Despite their friendship off the pitch, the Catalan will be looking to emphatically beat Klopp's Reds on Sunday and strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League table - which, with a win, extends to four points. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010186364h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Manchester City Injury Blow Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Harry Winters15 minutes ago
imago1011094169h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Warns Manchester City's Trophy Rivals That Pep Guardiola's Squad Wants to Win EVERYTHING This Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011097969h
News

Gabriel Jesus' Brazil National Team Place Under Threat as Manager Tite Discusses Highs and Lows of Manchester City Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011097926h
News

John Stones Calls for Positivity Ahead of Unprecedented Run of Big Games Including Premier League Showdown Against Liverpool

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
Rodri vs Atletico cover
News

Rodri Sends Dangerous Atletico Madrid Warning to Manchester City Squad After Champions League First-Leg Win

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
Stones x Laporte
News

Manchester City Star Pays Classy Compliment to Teammate Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View
News

Manchester City Owners Set for £104M Takeover of Brazilian Side - Club President 'Sorting Final Details' in England

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
News

Ilkay Gundogan Outlines How 'Special' Manchester City Can Truly Become 'The Best Team in the World'

By Vayam Lahoti6 hours ago