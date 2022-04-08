Pep Guardiola Responds to Jurgen Klopp's Comments Hailing Him 'the Best Coach in the World'

Pep Guardiola does not agree with Jurgen Klopp's comments that the Catalan is the 'best coach in the world', but believes the Liverpool manager makes football 'a better place'.

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what has shaped up to be the biggest Premier League game of the season.

The Blues hold a slender one-point advantage at the top of the table and a loss to their nearest rivals would be a dagger blow to their efforts of retaining their crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of the game, both managers have been speaking to the press on a multitude of topics, including tactics, the intense rivalry, and the picture at the summit of the Premier League.

Earlier this morning, Klopp told reporters that he believes Guardiola is the 'best coach in the world', and that viewpoint was put to the City boss in his own pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / PA Images "I didn't become a manager to be the best - I'm not," Guardiola said, "Thank you so much, but I'm not. I'd like to say I'm the best, but I'm not." IMAGO / PA Images Moving on to discussing the game on Sunday, the manager was asked about Klopp in general and if he is the type of person he would sit down after the game, with a glass of wine. IMAGO / PA Images "If we win I'd love it. I'll invite him!" Guardiola joked.

"Jurgen makes world football a better place to live. His message, he is a huge competitor.

"It's good. I try to have a good relationship with all the managers. I learned it's better not to have a relationship with others. He knows we spoke together in Germany, the message, and the way his teams play.

"He's a good guy and I don't have any problems with him," Guardiola concluded.

Despite their friendship off the pitch, the Catalan will be looking to emphatically beat Klopp's Reds on Sunday and strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League table - which, with a win, extends to four points.

