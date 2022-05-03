Pep Guardiola Responds to Luka Modric Claim on Real Madrid Chances in Champions League Semi-Final

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola denied seeking advice from Xavi on how to get the better of Real Madrid and further commented on Luka Modric's comments on his side's chances of reaching the Champions League final in May.

Pep Guardiola can lead Manchester City to the Champions League final for the second year running should the Blues manage to fend off the challenge posed by the undisputable kings of Europe, Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders edged the newly-crowned Spanish champions in an entertaining clash in the east side of Manchester last week, with City sealing a 4-3 win whilst missing a host of clear goalscoring chances in the clash.

After maintaining their lead at the top of the Premier League with a convincing beating of Leeds at the weekend, City face arguably their biggest game of the campaign when they take nearly a fully-fit squad to Madrid in midweek, with John Stones unavailable but Kyle Walker ready to travel.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Guardiola was asked whether he had perhaps spoken to his Xavi, whose Barcelona side battered Real Madrid and came away with a 4-0 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu in March. IMAGO / PA Images "We have a relationship, but he (Xavi) has players I don't have and I have players he doesn't have," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. IMAGO / Colorsport The Catalan was further quizzed on whether his side are level with Carlo Ancelotti's men in terms of quality, with both used to a fast-paced, attacking style of play as was evident in spells dominated by each team at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Guardiola added: "Two good teams, we saw it one week ago. They (Real Madrid) are champions in Spain, we are trying to be champions here. I said a week ago, we're in the semi-final to try and be in the second final in a row."

Lastly, Guardiola provided his take on Luka Modric's comments on Madrid's chances of overturning the one-goal deficit from the opening leg and reaching the Champions League final this season.

The Croatian said, ahead of the return leg: "Of course we can (win the tie), we are confident that we can come back. If we put on our best performance we will move into the next round."

"Everyone thinks if they play at their best they will beat their opponent, it's normal," Guardiola said when quizzed on his thoughts on Modric's take.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube