Pep Guardiola responds to potential John Stones new contract at Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola chose not to comment on the ongoing contract talks between the club and John Stones on Tuesday, after reports on Monday night suggested there were 'advanced talks' between the club and the player.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola chose not to comment on the ongoing contract talks between the club and John Stones on Tuesday, after reports on Monday night suggested there were 'advanced talks' between the club and the player.

The Manchester City boss was asked about whether or not a new deal was on the table for the centre-back, who has regained his place in the squad this season after returning to form and fitness.

Recent reports have stated that the Etihad hierarchy could be preparing a new deal for the defender, whose current deal is set to end upon the conclusion of the 2021/2022 season.

Reports had claimed that John Stones’ new contract was worth nearly £40 million across a five-year period.

READ MORE: Man City star asked Guardiola if he really wanted him

READ MORE: Leaked Man City 2021/2022 kit details

Despite the reports, Pep Guardiola chose not to comment on the situation when asked during Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Manchester City’s crucial midweek trip to Paris in the Champions League.

“I don't know, no comment, it's not my business. He had good moments during our period here but this season was the best season with us, no injuries, he was stable," said the Manchester City boss in quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News' Joe Bray.

Interestingly, John Stones has had an apparent dip in form as of late, after a small string of mistakes - including a red card at Aston Villa last week, which resulted in a three-game suspension for the 26-year-old.

READ MORE: Man United legend labels Guardiola greatest of all time

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Many pundits believe Stones’ recent form could lead to a selection headache for Pep Guardiola going into Wednesday’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite all of that, the club will likely extend the defender’s deal, after the rock-solid form he has shown for nearly 80% of the current season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra