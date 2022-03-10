Pep Guardiola Responds to Sanctions Regarding Roman Abramovich and Chelsea

Pep Guardiola did not provide an opinion when asked about the UK Government's decision to sanction Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich - who recently put the European Champions up for sale - was one of seven Russian oligarchs to be sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The London club have been granted a special license by the UK Government to allow for fixtures to be fulfilled, however, the Russian billionaire has seen his assets frozen - with sanctions designed to prevent him from making money in the United Kingdom.

The developing situation at Stamford Bridge dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference on Thursday afternoon, as the Catalan faced questions ahead of Manchester City's trip to Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

"I don't have an opinion. I saw the headline. I don't know exactly the reason why it's happened. Give me a few more days to know exactly," Pep Guardiola replied to an opening question.

IMAGO / Sportimage Pep Guardiola says he needs more time to gather his opinion on Chelsea's situation. IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Ruben Dias

The Blues have beaten Thomas Tuchel's side twice in the Premier League this season - revenge for defeats in the Premier League, FA Cup semi-final, and Champions League final at the back end of last season.

Asked about whether Thursday's sanctions would make things difficult for Chelsea, Guardiola replied, "Exactly the same, I don't have an opinion. I don't know what's going to happen."

Pep Guardiola also admitted that he felt sorry for Tuchel and the Chelsea players following Thursday's events, with the London club having been hit with a number of restrictions that will seriously impact the first team.

"It's the position for the manager and the players, it's uncomfortable and I feel sorry for them. They're there to do their jobs. I don't know," said the Catalan,

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube