Pep Guardiola Responds to Suggestions of Becoming Brazil National Team Manager After Manchester City Career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shut down the suggestion that he could replace Tite as the manager of the Brazil National Team following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City contract only having one more season remaining after the ongoing campaign, talk continues to speculate the Catalan coach's next steps in his career.

While club level manager remains a possibility, perhaps after a short hiatus following the intense nature of the Etihad Stadium job, the idea of taking on a role in international management is one that continues to be mooted.

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from Marca's Mario Cortegana had claimed that Brazil had made their intentions clear to Pep Guardiola's brother and representative, Pere regarding their interest in hiring the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

According to the report, not only had their intentions been transferred to Pere Guardiola, but details of a proposal were also revealed: A four-year contract, with a proposed annual salary of around €12 million net.

IMAGO / PA Images However, Brazilian news network TNT Sports had posed the idea of managing the national team to Pep Guardiola following Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League last month. TNT Sports' Fred Caldeira asked the Manchester City manager, "In Brazil, Tite announced that he will leave after the Qatar World Cup. I know you have a dream of managing a National Team. Could Brazil be part of your dream?" IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola responded strongly, as he explained, "Brazil has very good Brazilian coaches who have to coach the national team... There are very good Brazilian coaches. Debate closed!" IMAGO / PA Images

For now, Guardiola will almost certainly have his attention focused solely on the upcoming task at hand, with a mammoth clash against Premier League title rivals Liverpool looming on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City currently top the English top-flight table by a single point, but defeat on Sunday would put Jurgen Klopp's side in the driving seat for the first time in several months.

City however, have experience in these kind of situations, and history would suggest that their players will be confident of not only securing the victory and three points to go four points clear at the top of the table, but also retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

