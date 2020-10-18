SI.com
Pep Guardiola reveals ‘big mistake’ regarding Man City defender

Shruti Sadbhav

In the aftermath of Manchester City's narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday evening, Pep Guardiola addressed the media and hailed his players for putting in impressive individual performances over the course of the 90 minutes.

City’s newest recruit, Ruben Dias, was heavily praised on the social media by City fans in particular. Some Blues went as far as comparing him to former club captain Vincent Kompany, and Pep Guardiola shared his opinion on the comparisons.

However, the Catalan coach believes that it would be a ‘big mistake’ to compare the Portuguese international to Kompany right now. However, he did admit that the 23-year-old centre-back is also a leader and was delighted with the former Benfica defender’s performance.

Pep Guardiola said, "It will be a big mistake to compare Ruben Dias to Kompany. Vincent is unique. Ruben is young. He is a type of leader. He will lead the team. He is just 23 years old. We cannot forget he plays for Portugal. We are delighted with what we have seen."

Pep Guardiola also went on to say that Manchester City are ‘not yet ready’ to play 90 minutes of high-intensity games, but he was happy with the performances of Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden during his post-match assessment of the victory.

"We are not ready to play 90 minutes in a high level consistently. But I have very good news: Bernardo Silva is coming back, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez were outstanding."

Manchester City will now turn their attention towards FC Porto, as the two sides are set to meet in the first match of UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

