Pep Guardiola reveals bizarre injury which kept forward out of Southampton clash

Pep Guardiola reveals bizarre injury which kept forward out of Southampton clash

Pep Guardiola has told the club's official website that Gabriel Jesus was not a part of the Manchester City squad that beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday due to a teeth problem.
Pep Guardiola has told the club's official website that Gabriel Jesus was not a part of the Manchester City squad that beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday due to a teeth problem. 

The Brazilian's omission was confusing for City fans considering he completed a full 90 minutes in the sides 1-1 draw with West Brom just a few days before. However, Pep Guardiola has shed some light on the situation.

"He trained yesterday [Friday], but didn't feel good with his teeth. He decided not to join us at St Mary's," he said.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The extent of Jesus' injury is unknown, however it's likely related to clash that happened in the West Brom game where you could visibly see it had damaged the strikers mouth.

With Pep Guardiola having to use Ferran Torres up-front on Saturday, he'll be hoping to have Jesus back for the trip to the Emirates on Tuesday.

