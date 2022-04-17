Pep Guardiola Reveals Conversation With Manchester City Squad After Costly Zack Steffen Error Against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended Zack Steffen after his howler leading to Sadio Mane's strike by labeling the moment as a mere 'accident' after his side's FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

While Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final was certainly one to forget, one man that would undoubtedly wish to pretend the game never happened is Zack Steffen.

Deputizing for Ederson in between the sticks, the USMNT goalkeeper’s worst nightmare came to life after Sadio Mane capitalized on his carelessness in possession to give the Reds a two-goal cushion with less than 20 minutes played.

Unlike the first or the third goal where he had no prey whatsoever, there is no denying that Steffen was more or less completely at fault for Liverpool’s second strike.

Speaking after his side’s gut-wrenching FA Cup exit at Wembley, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the 27-year-old’s clanger after what was an enthralling contest between the Premier League's top two sides.

“It was an accident. One of the strong points is try to play (out) and as a keeper, he (Steffen) has this quality," the Catalan said.

"It was an accident and he (Steffen) will learn for the future. When the ball is there, it can always happen. I have spoken with the team, not him personally, but he is strong.”

Guardiola's defence of the American shotstopper is a classy gesture, considering it would be easy to throw the backup goalkeeper under the bus after his costly error in a crunch cup tie.

Making a mere seven starts for the Sky Blues across all competitions this campaign, Steffen has largely been reliable as an understudy to Ederson, with his brilliant display against RB Leipzig instantly springing to mind.

Steffen, who spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in the Bundesliga, signed a bumper new deal and extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium till 2025 in November last year.

While there is no glossing over Steffen’s shambolic moment in between the sticks on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola is correct in coming out in support for a vital squad player ahead of his side's Premier League and Champions League run-in.

