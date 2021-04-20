NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Pep Guardiola reveals early Man City team news ahead of League Cup final vs Tottenham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that goalkeeper Zack Steffen will start in between the sticks for the Blues during the Carabao Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.
The American international was in goal for Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, which saw them eliminated from the FA Cup at the semi-final stage.

Some feel that the 27-year-old was at fault for Chelsea's opening goal, as he found himself in a precarious position when the ball hit the back of the net.

Despite that, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will keep his faith in the American for the upcoming crunch clash against Tottenham at Wembley.

"Yeah, he is going to play the League Cup final. For sure," said Guardiola speaking during a recent press conference.

He continued, "He made a good save and with the ball he was brilliant. Unfortunately, we could not be more clear in the final third. In general, as a performance, I don't have many complaints."

Pep Guardiola has been criticised in recent weeks for heavily rotating his squad as the matches become more and more crucial. However, the Manchester City coach has reaffirmed his trust in the squad.

"I know them quite well, and they tried. They put everything in. They tried and for me, it is enough."

"They have to fight for confidence. We trust them. It’s not about a single position."

