Pep Guardiola Reveals Potential Erling Haaland Injury Problem

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Erling Haaland was forced to leave the pitch at half-time in Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A frustrating match for Manchester City was made even worse tonight when Erling Haaland was forced to leave the pitch. 

The striker left the pitch at half-time in City's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund. 

The match itself was an irritating affair for the Sky Blues, with Riyad Mahrez wasting a key opportunity to score a winning goal when he missed a penalty in the 58th minute. 

The winger did incredibly well to win the penalty initially after beating Emre Can in the box but his penalty was a poor one and was saved by Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel saves Riyad Mahrez's penalty in Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

Despite failing to win the game City did confirm themselves as the winners of the group stage with one game remaining. 

However, Cityzens fans were dealt some concerning news following Pep Guardiola's post-match press conference. 

Speaking after the game, the City boss confirmed that Haaland had not been substituted for tactical reasons, but instead for precautionary measures. 

Via The Manchester Evening News, he said: “Three things: I saw him so tired. The second one he had a bit of a fever, like Joao. The third, he had a knock in his feet.

Erling Haaland after being substituted in Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund

 That is why he wasn’t able to play in the second half.”

The City manager was unable to provide a specific update on the severity of the knock: “I don’t know right now. They were a little bit concerned at half-time but I saw him walking OK at the end.”

With the Sky Blues still trailing Arsenal in the league table, they will be hoping that Haaland's injury isn't a severe one as he has been the club's key player so far this season. 

