Pep Guardiola Reveals Favourite And Toughest Parts of Being Manchester City Manager

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on the most enjoyable and challenging parts of his job in a new interview this week.

Pep Guardiola has cemented his status as arguably the greatest coach in Manchester City history since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, having won three Premier League titles amongst a host of domestic silverware in England.

With Liverpool looking set to push the current league leaders all the way in the race for the title this season, Guardiola will be looking to keep his side focused as they try and retain their league title and possibly go one step further in the Champions League final after losing out to Chelsea in the final last season.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Ilkay Gundogan IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

The Catalan, who has renewed his contract twice already at City, is yet to lead the Sky Blues over the line in Europe, with the five-time Premier League champions still searching for their first-ever Champions League title win in Guardiola's sixth season in charge of the Manchester side.

In a new interview with Sky Sports this week, the Manchester City manager was asked about his favourite and most difficult parts of the job, which has seen him come under his fair share of criticism when his side have suffered disappointing exits in the Champions League knockout stages over the years.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

“The glass of wine after we win," Guardiola said on what is the best part of the Manchester City managerial job. The 51-year-old added: "You cannot sleep good after a defeat," on what is the hardest part of being a coach.

Manchester City can maintain their slim advantage over Liverpool in the league table as they seek third win on the spin when Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra