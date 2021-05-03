Pep Guardiola reveals feeling of 'privilege' when addressing Champions League semi-final challenge

Pep Guardiola has admitted he feels 'privileged' to be competing once again in the Champions League semi-final - this time with Manchester City.

Manchester City are currently just 90 minutes away from the first Champions League final in the club's history, and Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the press ahead of the game.

Previewing the mammoth tie itself which is scheduled for Tuesday night under the lights at the Etihad Stadium, the Manchester City manager said, "Privileged to live it, to be here. For most of us it's the first time and we'll do a good game to win the game. After we'll see what happens."

Despite the majority of the Manchester City players having not been in this position before, Pep Guardiola has himself, with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However with the Bundesliga outfit, the Catalan manager failed to make it past the semi-final stage, but he says it's something he couldn't control.

"Every semi-final was different, the first two (2014, 2015) we didn't deserve it, third (2016) we were so close. Every club every year is completely different. We arrive in a good moment."

"I said to the guys, don't think much to win this game. Like we have done many times this season. We start with a small advantage and play to win the game."

