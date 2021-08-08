Pep Guardiola Reveals First Moment He Wanted To Sign Jack Grealish For Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on the moment he first wanted to sign Jack Grealish, after the now former Aston Villa captain completed his switch to the Etihad Stadium this week.

Jack Grealish completed his long-awaited move to the Premier League champions for a record-breaking fee of £100 million.

In the wake of his latest new signing, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated his admiration for the winger, and when he first wanted to sign the 25-year-old.

"It was the first time I saw him playing. Years ago, when I saw him for the first time," Guardiola explained.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

"Sometimes it’s not possible, you have the squad, you have to invest in other parts of the team which are weaker," Pep Guardiola said in quotes provided by the club.

He continued, "But especially when I saw him on TV. I said this guy controls the tempo I love when he has the ball he stops before the dribble and the opponent stops as well. He controls the tempo when he accelerates and decelerates."

Despite being able to watch Jack Grealish on TV, it wasn’t until Pep Guardiola had to face the England international in a match that he recognised his potential, and the rest, as they say, is history.

"Especially when I saw him when we played Aston Villa, the physicality, the mentality. I liked many things we saw, that’s why we tried, especially Txiki. Txiki was completely in love with him so that’s why we decided to try."

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

Manchester City fans were delighted to get the opportunity to see their new £100 million man make his debut at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Community Shield.

The England star will come with a lot of expectations, however the club, and his manager, appear to have a lot of confidence in him.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra