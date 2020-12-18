Pep Guardiola reveals further injury struggles for key forward - player missed two days of training

Pep Guardiola has revealed Sergio Aguero missed two consecutive days of training following the draw against West Brom on Tuesday night, in what is becoming a season plagued with physical issues for the Argentine.

The iconic Premier League forward has struggled for fitness all season, following a serious injury sustained towards the back end of last season - an injury that required surgery in Barcelona from the club's designated surgeon, Dr. Ramon Cugat.

Upon returning to the North-West, Sergio Aguero has failed to put a string of performances together for Pep Guardiola this season due to a multitude of muscular and knee problems in various games.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's trip to Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has revealed that Aguero missed training the day after the draw with West Brom, and the following day too - Wednesday and Thursday.

Perhaps more encouraging news for City fans was the revelation that Aguero had trained on Friday, although it does raise questions over his fitness ahead of the trip to the South Coast.

Speaking on the latter, Pep Guardiola said, "He [Aguero] trained today, and trained really well but I don't know how many minutes [he can play]. It wasn't anything about the knee but it another position."

City may call on Gabriel Jesus to start on Saturday afternoon, however his poor run of form in front of goal has some fans calling for Ferran Torres to receive another start in the striker position.

