Pep Guardiola Reveals Half-Time Warning to Man City Players During 6-3 Win Over Leicester

Pep Guardiola noticed a tactical change made by Leicester City in the second-half of their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions went into the break with a comfortable four-goal lead after a sensational attacking display in the first-half, with Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling all getting in on the act.

However, Leicester looked dangerous when they did manage to create on the counter in the first-half, but City kept the door shut as they tormented Brendan Rodgers' side with wave after wave for constant attacks in the opening 45 minutes.

The Foxes did reap their rewards for their spirited display shortly after the interval, with goals from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and former Manchester City forward Kelechi Ihenacho cutting the deficit to one with more than 25 minutes left on the clock.

Speaking after his side's ninth straight Premier League victory, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Even in the first half, it was 4-0 and we were creating - but every time they (Leicester) had the ball, they arrived in the final third and created chances," as quoted by the club's official website.

“We spoke about this at half-time. The game was open. They (Leicester) are a big team with a lot of quality. Then they changed (their formation) to 5-4-1. We know the quality in the build-up - (Jan) Vestergaard is a very good player, Kelechi (Iheanacho), (Ademola) Lookman."

“In the last six games in the Premier League against them (Leicester), we won five, but it is always really tough. When you play teams like Leicester, always you suffer. They have quality in these positions. We struggled a little when we lost the ball."

The win over the Foxes takes Manchester City six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after the Reds' league tie with Leeds United was called off earlier this week.

