Pep Guardiola Reveals He Has Not Spoke to His Manchester City Players Since Champions League Exit

Pep Guardiola has not spoken with his Manchester City squad following Wednesday's Champions League loss, but has urged his side to bounce back against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Manchester City's hopes of reaching a second Champions League final were dashed at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening, as the Premier League leaders crashed out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

After an impressive 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg, Riyad Mahrez's second-half strike looked to have seemingly set up another all-English final - with Liverpool having already booked their place in Paris the night before.

However, Real Madrid pulled off the unlikeliest of comebacks, as a quick-fire Rodrygo brace forced the Blues into extra-time, during which, Karim Benzema scored his second penalty of the tie.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Reflecting on the loss, as Pep Guardiola prepares his squad to face a rejuvenated Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, the City manager revealed that he has not spoken to his squad in the aftermath of the agonising exit. IMAGO / NurPhoto "Nothing. No words can help to feel what we all feel. Just time, sleep as best as possible, and think of the next target," the Catalan revealed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "Tomorrow is the next day we're together, we'll talk about who we are as a team, what we've done to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League, how good we have been in these two games, and the whole season."



Guardiola continued, "Of the moments I'm manager these are the moments I'm most proud to be here.

"I'm not thinking about the title, I'm thinking about Newcastle, focus on the team and Eddie Howe. After, this is what is in my mind. Not necessary to think just in case, we achieve what it is."

City remains one point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title, and face Newcastle on Sunday in the first of a mammoth final two weeks of the campaign - with games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa to follow.

Speaking about City's final four matches, as they seek to win their fourth title in five years, Guardiola said, "We recover, we're better than yesterday and tomorrow will be better than today. It's football. We have a big challenging two weeks, especially this week where we have the season in our hands."

