Pep Guardiola Reveals He is "Happier Than Ever" With His Current Man City Squad Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about how pleased he is with the performance levels of his squad, as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

City, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League in midweek, performed emphatically against Chelsea last weekend, as the Premier League Champions moved within one point of leaders Liverpool.

The Blues are unbeaten in the league since losing to Spurs on the opening day of the season, with Pep Guardiola's side having scored 12 goals and conceding just once in their opening six matches.

Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of the Sky Blues' recent intensity in matches, as they prepare to go to Anfield this weekend.

Asked about what he has made of recent performance levels, the Catalan said, "Unbelievable, the level has been so great, huge in these games. Despite the result in France, the performance was excellent. We didn't win, obviously, but we did at Stamford Bridge. We have nine months more ahead of us."

Manchester City have also welcomed back star players Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden in the last week, with the pair making their first Premier League starts of the season at Stamford Bridge.

The return of the two players is one of many reasons as to why the Manchester City boss says that he is "happier than ever" with his team.

Guardiola explained, "The way we played last two games, I'm so satisfied what we have done. Of course, I'm happy when we won the Premier League, but in this kind of period, De Bruyne training two weeks, Foden too, players injured, we come back so late - the level and the way we played is so good."

The boss continued, "That's why I'm happier than ever because it's so difficult to not compare the past, you have to try and do it again and know exactly where it comes from. Like we have done last season, it's almost impossible to do it better. Still we have many details but still we are there after six years."

"That's why I'm so proud, always I say to them, I cannot show words to express my gratitude for the way we played these two games."

