Pep Guardiola Reveals He Is "In Love" With PSG Midfielder Following Man City Defeat

Pep Guardiola lauded Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti after Manchester City's 2-0 Champions League defeat to PSG on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions followed up an impressive win at Stamford Bridge at the weekend with a deserved defeat at the Parc des Princes, as goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi sealed the victory for the hosts.

With City boss Pep Guardiola naming a strong starting XI despite his side's upcoming league clash against Liverpool on Sunday, the Sky Blues lacked the cutting edge in attack against the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, PSG sent out a timely reminder in the early stages of the competition with a stellar display against the side who beat them home and away in the semi-final stage last term.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Following the game, Guardiola raved about Messi and Verratti - two of PSG's best players on a night when it just seemed to click for the French giants, who were at their clinical best against a wasteful City side.

The Catalan manager said, as quoted by Andy Hampson, "If he (Messi) is happy in this period in Paris, I will be so happy. He made me so happy at Barcelona."

"And let me say I’m in love with Marco Verratti," added Guardiola, as per Fabrizio Romano. "He (Verratti) is an exceptional player. He is small, but you can always count on him. I'm happy he's back from injury."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Despite dominating possession for the majority of the tie, City didn't test Gianluigi Donnarumma nearly enough, as the visitors looked rather limited in attack for much of the first half.

And while City made a drastic improvement in their attacking play following the introduction of Phil Foden in the second half, Messi's strike after a neat exchange with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar sealed the points for PSG.

Guardiola will already be looking to have his side bounce back from the minor setback with a result at Anfield this weekend, as a win over Liverpool will take them to the top of the Premier League table for the first time this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra