Pep Guardiola Reveals He Will Not Tell Man City Stars To Focus On Champions League Final Against Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made his stance on resting players in the build up the club’s first ever Champions League final clear - they will not be rested.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made his stance on resting players in the build up the club’s first ever Champions League final clear - they will not be rested.

City are yet to wrap up the Premier League title, however a victory against Chelsea on Saturday evening will accomplish that for the third time in just four seasons.

However, the Manchester City manager has made the point that key players within the first-team set-up will still play an important role in the run-in until the end of the domestic season.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's important Premier League clash with Thomas Tuchel's side, Pep Guardiola told the media on Friday afternoon, "The players will not be rested to think about the final of the Champions League."

READ MORE: Man City make stance clear on Champions League final venue

READ MORE: Phil Foden 'on the verge' of new six-figure-per-week contract

"Sometimes if you win the last two Premier League fixtures, you are more involved. But now we have a period of six days between Chelsea and Newcastle and then four or five days before Brighton."

He continued, “The schedule is now a little bit more fresh. It’s in our hands, we don't depend on other results, to win the Premier League as quick as possible. It won't be easy because of the opponent we have tomorrow. But it would be good to celebrate and enjoy it."

The Manchester City head coach was quick to point out that he should not need to focus his players ahead of the showpiece European cup final on May 29th, with only one first-team player having previous experience in the final stage of the Champions League.

READ MORE: Champions League success for Man City could lead to Grealish bid

READ MORE: Phil Foden spotted in 2021/2022 Man City home kit

Guardiola closed, "After every player will be focused. I don’t need to say focus on the Champions League final - nobody in this club has been there before, other than Ilkay maybe. That’s why everyone will be so focused to arrive in this final in the best condition possible.”

You can read all of Pep Guardiola's quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra