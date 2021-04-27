Pep Guardiola reveals his 'relief' at overcoming Champions League quarter-final stumbling block with Man City

Pep Guardiola has admitted it was a 'relief' to overcome Manchester City's apparent Champions League quarter-final hoodoo with a comfortable victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola has admitted it was a 'relief' to overcome Manchester City's apparent Champions League quarter-final hoodoo with a comfortable victory over Borussia Dortmund.

In that tie, the Blues won both legs 2-1, with an aggregate victory of 4-2. The result was maybe the most significant one in Manchester City's season so far, with the last three years seeing them knocked out at the same stage by Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as French side Lyon.

On that relief, Guardiola said ahead of Wednesday night's semi-final first-leg against PSG, "Breaking the quarter-finals doesn't mean you'll reach the final. That is to play good games. It's the first one, it was a relief - now next season, when we play Champions League, we know we are able to do it. They don't give you the chance to reach the final."

"I'm not thinking about the result, I know what we have to do. Just in the second leg, one game at a time like we've done many times this season. Doesn't matter goals for or against. I know the strategy, I will tell them and we'll try to do it."

READ MORE: Man City star asked Guardiola if he really wanted him

READ MORE: Leaked Man City 2021/2022 kit details

The issue he admits is that his squad, with the exception of Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva, do not have any Champions League semi-final experience.

"A long time ago. Benjamin [Mendy] was injured and Bernardo [Silva] was in Monaco," Guardiola began.

"I don't think the other players have the experience, we don't think about it. Some players play well and have a bad performance, others don't play there and have a good performance. We travel with the idea to win the game no more than that."

More coverage of the pre-match press conference on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra