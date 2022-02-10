Pep Guardiola Reveals His Thoughts on the Premier League Title Race Following Brentford Win

Pep Guardiola was keen to point out the Premier League title race is not over, as Manchester City earned another three points against Thomas Frank's tricky Brentford side.

Sitting 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, it’s a safe bet to bank on Manchester City retaining their title.

While the nearest challengers Liverpool have two games in hand, the Blues have dropped a mere two points in their last 10 games - proof that this Manchester City side rarely makes mistakes.

However, if there is one thing everyone has learned about the man at the helm of the Premier League champions, it is that he simply never switches off.

With quotes relayed by BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, Pep Guardiola put a lid on the title talk after his side’s latest victory.

“I am happy but we are just in Feb, but with this spirit, we can think we can arrive at the end of the season fighting for the titles,” he stated.

While some may perceive these quotes as a classic case of managerial mind games, it is key to note that the Manchester City boss’ pursuit for perfection is endless.

As a result, it would be a safe assumption to make that the Spaniard continues to have his players on their toes, despite their comfortable lead at the top of the table.

Another important factor to consider is that Guardiola’s City side have clawed back sizeable deficits to lift league titles in the past, which means he is yet to discount Jurgen Klopp’s side’s chances.

It’s not over till it’s over and if there’s one person that does not need any reminding of the age-old cliché, it’s Pep Guardiola.

