Pep Guardiola Reveals 'Honour' For Man City to Compete With 'Legendary' Liverpool for Premier League Title

The Manchester City manager is certainly no stranger to an intense title race.

In just his third season as manager at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola's side side won 14 consecutive games to fend off the fierce challenge of Liverpool and win the Premier League title by one point.

Ahead of the two sides' meeting at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, the Catalan boss was asked whether he believes Liverpool are Chelsea and Manchester City's main competitors for the crown.

"And (Manchester) United no?" Guardiola asked.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

"Liverpool since I arrived here, the first year maybe not, after the year that we won 100 points and they won the Champions League, Liverpool always was there."

"Last season, they had many problems in the same position. Otherwise, it would have been different, and especially because we were excellent again. The last four years, all the time, we were both there."

He continued, "It's the biggest compliment that both clubs were there. Premier League is not just one, two, there are many teams who can fight for the league (title)."

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

With some classic head-to-head meetings in recent years - typically with trophies involved - there's no doubting a rivalry of some sorts has formed between the two clubs.

Pep Guardiola is proud of that fact.

"For us, it's an honour to be a rival with Liverpool. Decades ago, we weren't rivals to them."

"For many years, we try to compete with these legendary clubs, so it's an honour. Hopefully for them too. To compete against one of the historic teams in England, that's nice for us," the manager concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra