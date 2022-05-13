Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Hopes for Manchester City Legacy After Rubbishing Renewal Claims

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described how he would like his time at the Etihad Stadium to be remembered when he eventually departs the club, speaking ahead of his side's league clash with West Ham on Sunday.

The past few months have seen reports emerge suggesting Manchester City were planning to offer manager Pep Guardiola a contract extension, with the 51-year-old's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expiring next summer.

Guardiola, who could claim his fourth Premier League title this season, has led the Blues to a plethora of domestic success since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as City boss in the summer of 2016.

Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie

Having already extended his stay at the club twice previously, Guardiola has maintained that he is happy in Manchester but has refused to comment on speculation linking the Catalan with a potential renewal in the summer.

Pep vs Leeds Away

Earlier this week, the City manager revealed he will not be signing a renewal this summer and should he decide to continue his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, he will only commit his long-term future to the Blues as he approaches the end of his current contract next summer.

Pep and Jackyyy

Speaking ahead of his side's penultimate fixture of the league campaign against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich was asked what he would like his legacy to be at City when he does part ways with the current Premier League leaders.

"We have fun. That is the best legacy, when we are in something in our lives, doesn't matter if professional; you have fun," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Football is nice because behind you is a lot of people, our fans. I want City fans to say in that period we were fun, we play good, this is the best legacy. Emotional, give something unique watching our games - that is the best reward."

It is worth noting that reliable sources have mooted a potential two-year renewal for Guardiola, with recent reports suggesting talks are underway between officials at the Etihad Stadium and the Spaniard after City have bolstered their squad with the addition of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011289603h
News

UEFA Fine Manchester City for 'Improper Conduct' in Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye48 minutes ago
City players cover vs Newcastle Home
News

"A Top, Difficult Side" - Pep Guardiola Sends West Ham Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Tie

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Pep presser cover 2
News

Pep Guardiola DESTROYS Former Manchester United Pair for Manchester City Character Comments

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

"We Cannot Be Distracted" - Pep Guardiola Calls for Manchester City Squad to Maintain Focus in Premier League Run-In

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1011941227h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on His Manchester City Squad Ahead of West Ham Clash

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
Aguero statue
News

Sergio Aguero Sends Heartfelt Message to Erling Haaland Ahead of Manchester City Move

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1009209454h
News

New Details on Activation Date in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
imago1011895870h
News

Pep Guardiola Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season Award

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago