Pep Guardiola Reveals If Haaland Signing Convinced Him To Stay At Manchester City

Manchester City have had somewhat of a squad refresh this summer in terms of transfers. Key players such as Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko departed the Etihad, whilst the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Sergio Gomez have come in to replace them respectively.

Haaland was tipped by many to run away with the Premier League Golden boot when his capture from Borussia Dortmund was announced, with the signing looking like a match made in heaven, especially for a fee as 'small' as £54 million.

Five games into the 2022/23 Premier League season and Erling Haaland has been what every Citizen dreamed he would be, In just the first five games of the campaign, the Norwegian marksman has scored nine goals and registered one assist. Including two hattricks, the most recent one in City's last game against Nottingham Forest.

It is early days of course, but Erling Haaland is currently averaging two goal involvements per game, a staggering record. It didn't take a rocket scientist to see that Haaland was going to be a success at City, even so for Pep Guardiola.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The City manager was asked in today's pre-match press conference for tomorrow's game against Aston Villa whether his new star forward had any swing in making him stay at the club.

Speaking in the press conference, Guardiola answered, "I work for City, not for Erling. He doesn't work for me, he works for City. We are really pleased about him, a lovely guy. You see his passion, in the same way with Stefan, Julian, Kalvin, now Manuel, this is what I'm looking for.

To be comfortable here, what happens in the future I don't know. I have the feeling he can get better. Understand what we want. A question of time, take time for the process. For example De Bruyne, or Mahrez or Bernardo to learn the tempos. Important is comfortable, of course his goals help. Continue to do better.

The Spaniard continued, "Tomorrow is another example, another challenge. Keep going, the bad moments will happen he doesn't score and we lose. Relax, analyse why and next one. It won't change the world if he doesn't score or win. All the games we score lots of goals, except Newcastle we were so stable. This is what we have to do."

The Sky Blues boss made it clear that Haaland wasn't the reason he stayed, but has enjoyed working with him, as well as other new additions, thus far.

Manchester City travel to Villa Park this Saturday when they take on Steven Gerrard-led Aston Villa in Premier League action. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30 pm UK time.

