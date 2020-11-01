SI.com
Pep Guardiola reveals interesting dressing room reaction involving Man City defender after Sheffield United victory

Shruti Sadbhav

Following Saturday's victory at Bramall Lane, Pep Guardiola spoke with BT Sport and credited Kyle Walker for his performance. The England international scored the only goal of the match while also delivering a solid performance defensively. 

Previously, Guardiola had stated that this is the best version of Walker that he has seen since the two started working together. The latter scored a screamer, netting the ball into the far post from outside the box. Despite delivering a ‘Man of the Match’ performance on the pitch during his 100th Premier League appearance for City, Walker refused to celebrate due to his allegiances with the Yorkshire side.

The 30-year-old right-back had just scored against his boyhood club. It's no secret that he supports Sheffield United and even Pep Guardiola revealed that he cheers for the Blades in the locker room, especially when they are in do-or-die games.

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-man-city copy

Here’s what Pep Guardiola had to say about Kyle Walker’s performance and his love for Sheffield United;

"Not just for the goal. The goal helped us a lot, but his concentration, he understands what to do defensively. His physicality. I remember when Sheffield United played in the playoffs, and he was in the dressing room saying 'come on Sheffield, come on Sheffield.' He loves this club, but the goal was so important for us."

Guardiola also praised Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte for their performances at Bramall Lane. The City coach was relieved that their partnership at the back now gives his squad the consistency defensively that they lacked last season.

"They both played really well as well," Guardiola told BT Sport. "These guys give us consistency. We struggled a lot last season without two central defenders. "Of course, we will need everyone because of the amount of games. It's impossible to play both[of them] every game."

Ruben-Dias

Manchester City registered their third victory of the season this weekend and are now three points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

-----

