Pep Guardiola Reveals Key Manchester City Weapon Against Aston Villa in Title Race Message to Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has sent a defiant message to Manchester City supporters ahead of next Sunday's Premier League title decider against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will have to beat Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season to ensure a fourth title in five year, following a lacklustre 2-2 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

City, who extended their lead at the top of the table to four points, had the opportunity to steal the win late on against the Hammers when Anthony Taylor awarded an 85th minute penalty to the Blues for a challenge by Craig Dawson on Gabriel Jesus.

Riyad Mahrez saw his spot kick saved by Lukasz Fabianski, as a Jack Grealish strike and Vladimir Coufal own goal cancelled out Jarrod Bowen’s first-half brace for the Hammers.

Guardiola was able to select Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho despite fitness concerns but saw his side struggle defensively, with West Ham having numerous chances in the second-half, notably through Michail Antonio and Bowen.

Following a dismal first-half, Grealish smashed City back into the game three minutes into the second-half, before an own-goal brought the Blues level with 20 minutes to play. 

City could have moved six points clear of Liverpool had Mahrez converted his spot-kick, however the Algerian's miss means Guardiola's side will have to beat Aston Villa next weekend at the Etihad, unless Jurgen Klopp's side lose to Southampton at St. Mary's on Tuesday. 

Following the draw, an upbeat City boss had a defiant message for Blues supporters ahead of next Sunday's title showdown at the Etihad Stadium.  

"I encourage all the people, all blue people in Manchester that day: Go to the streets, go to the stadium, because we are going to give everything to win the Premier League, I am pretty sure about that," said Guardiola in his post-match press conference.

City have taken numerous title races to the final day in the past decade, with memorable victories against QPR, West Ham and most recently Brighton securing silverware on the final day of the campaign. 

The Catalan added: "I can assure you something - in one week, our stadium will be so loud and we will give them all our lives, and they will give us all their lives, for 95 minutes. 

"It's an incredible privilege to win one game at home to be Premier League champions."

