Pep Guardiola Reveals Key Name During Man City Talks Over New Contract Last November

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why he decided to commit his future to the club in the form of a new contract earlier this season, with his then existing deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola put pen to paper on a new deal that sees him remaining at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Catalan boss claims that the trust he felt from club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is ultimately what lead him to extending his deal.

“I saw he trusted me,” he said in his press conference ahead of the team’s trip to Newcastle United for Premier League duties on Friday night.

He went on to say, “I cannot assure him of success. No one can be sure. But I saw in his eyes and saw at our dinners together that I trust him. When that happens in bad moments, like the first season and after Lyon [Champions League defeat], I cannot say no.”

Pep Guardiola also cited the efforts made by other Manchester City executives to weave him into the fabric of the club upon hiring him in the summer of 2016.

“Normally managers are sacked because they don't win games. But no one knows the reason why they hire you,” he said.

He continued, “Here [at City] I knew first because they had Ferran [Soriano] and Txiki [Begiristain] and we are on the same path with the way we want to play, live and the respect for the organisation. The club is miles away above all of our heads, the most important thing is the organisation.”

“Every time we take a decision, it is what is the best for Manchester City. That’s why when a player thinks about themselves more than the club, that annoys me a lot,” Guardiola claimed.

The Manchester City boss made it very clear - the badge on the front of the kit far outweighs the name on the back.”

“I understand a player wants to play but always the club [is most important]. We are here for moments and a period of time - if we win it will be longer, if we don’t it will be shorter.”

