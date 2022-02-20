Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Key Reason Behind Manchester City's Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Pep Guardiola believes the quality of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were the key reason behind Manchester City's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

It was déjà vu all over again for Manchester City as they suffered a crushing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, courtesy of two second-half goals by Harry Kane. 

And while Spurs came into the match having lost three straight Premier League matches, they looked the far more threatening team on the counterattack, while City dominated possession.

Yet, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, the variety of the Spurs' threats is what led to the defeat. 

"Every goal is different," Guardiola said after the match. 

"It was difficult to defend the second one especially when they come from five or ten yards behind. The third one was to the back post and we lost the game."

A defeat against Tottenham in this manner is nothing new to Guardiola, who has now lost five Premier League tussles with the North London club since joining City in 2015.

However, the Catalan doesn't believe the Etihad club have any sort of 'voodoo' working against them when it comes to the fixture. 

"I am not superstitious. I said a few weeks ago we need to win many games. Every game will be a big, big battle. We knew it and it will be good to understand how difficult it is. Since October we didn’t lose one game in the Premier League."

He continued, "We knew after three defeats they would be back. The was practically no space. After that, they could keep the ball and with Kane, it gave time to Son who could run. In general, we were there all the time. We were there but we couldn't win."

Manchester City will look to bounce back from the defeat with a victory next weekend at Goodison Park against an improving Everton side under new manager Frank Lampard.

