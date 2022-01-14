Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Key Reason Behind Raheem Sterling's Return to Form After Picking Up Major Award

Pep Guardiola has revealed the key reason behind Raheem Sterling's incredible return to form is all down to his mentality.

The 27-year-old's Manchester City career looked to be coming to a sad conclusion two months ago. Links with Barcelona and a lack of playing time led to talk of the England international needing a fresh start.

However, in a remarkable, but admittedly predictably turn of events, Raheem Sterling is once again one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's team sheet.

He was recognised for his incredible performances by receiving the Premier League Player of the Month award for December - beating the likes of Mason Mount, Martin Odegaard, and Son Heung-Min to the accolade.

When asked about Sterling's achievement in his pre-match press conference earlier today, Pep Guardiola was short with his praise, but was keen to point out the forward's performances are all down to his positive mentality.

"All the credit for him. It's here [his head]," the Catalan said.

The manager was also asked for his comments on the development of another young star, Cole Palmer.

The Wythenshawe-born midfielder stunned Manchester City supporters with his Man of the Match performance in the FA Cup last week, and Pep Guardiola believes he needs to continue to be patient with his chances.

"It's a question of patience, not all academy players can play with us. Cole is more settled with us, McAtee can play too," Guardiola stated.

"We know them, there is one or two more who can help and be involved in the future. They have to be patient, there is a lot of growth to follow to become settled and officially a player to have a chance with us."

