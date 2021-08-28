Pep Guardiola Reveals Lack of Hair As Possible Reason For Not Getting Man City Statue in Future

Pep Guardiola has admitted that his lack of hair could be a problem in him receiving a statue at Manchester City in the future.

The Manchester City manager has been speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, as they look to put together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Ahead of the game, the club also unveiled two statues dedicated to club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva - which have been a major topic of conversation amongst both fans and broadcast media.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has been asked about the possibility of receiving a statue himself at Manchester City following the period of prolonged success on the field.

When asked by BT Sport about the possibility of receiving a statue in the future, Pep Guardiola simply blamed his lack of hair as a possible reason for not getting a permanent tribute at the club - despite Vincent Kompany's lack of hair too.

Responding to the question, Pep Guardiola simply said, "I don't have hair!"

Kyle Walker was also asked a similar question earlier in the day, to which he responded, "Probably not. Full credit to them and what they've done for this great club. Vinny's goal against Leicester in one of his last games for Man City was fantastic, so just for that goal alone he deserves one!"

Manchester City will be hoping to enter the international break on a high, with the home clash against Arsenal being the final test ahead of a two-week period away from domestic action.

When the club return, they will face a multitude of different opposition, including challenges in the Champions League, Premier League, and in the Carabao Cup.

