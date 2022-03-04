Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals List of Managerial Best Friends in New Interview

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reeled off a list of names that he regards as being among his 'managerial best friends', when quizzed on the topics by Sky Sports this week.

To become one of the most decorated managers in the history of the game like Pep Guardiola, making enemies along the way to reach the top comes with the territory.

While the Manchester City boss tends to be extremely amicable and respectful towards his peers in the press, his rivalry with Jose Mourinho in Spain in particular is regarded as one of the most heated managerial feuds to date.

Interestingly, the Catalan tactician was quizzed about who he regards as his managerial best friends within the game, during a new feature with Sky Sports this week.

Wow! I have a few," opened Pep Guardiola.

"It is so competitive, but I will say my (former) assistant. Hopefully, I’m his (Mikel Arteta's) friend. Juanma Lillo, Rodo (Rodolfo Borrell), Domenec Torrent - now manager of Galatasaray."

Guardiola continued, "The guys, we were together, now training there. Hopefully, they can consider I am their friend. Hopefully."

With the cut-throat nature of elite level sport, the Manchester City manager’s response certainly hits the nail on the head as friendships are put aside in the dog-eat-dog world of football management.

However, the fact that the 51-year old instantly named members from his coaching staff at Manchester City from the past and the present is an insight into his tight-knit relationship with his colleagues.

As the Spaniard’s side prepare for the 187th Manchester Derby on Sunday evening, it is all on the line as the Premier League title race is reaching the business end of the campaign.

Much like Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City players will need to engrain themselves with the mentality that there are no friends on the pitch, especially with a potential league title at stake above everything. 

