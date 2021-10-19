    • October 19, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Reveals Love for Pressure in Football Amid Champions League Doubts

    Pep Guardiola has discussed the pressure regarding the need for his side to defeat Belgian outfit Club Brugge in Tuesday's Champions League clash.
    Manchester City made a strong start to their latest quest to finally win the elusive Champions League trophy, as they defeated RB Leipzig in a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

    The Blues then travelled to the French capital to face superstar-laden Paris Saint-Germain, but despite dominating much of the proceedings, City were unable to overcome Mauricio Pochettino’s side and were defeated 2-0.

    With two of their six group matches played, City currently occupy third spot in Group A behind Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge and as such, Pep Guardiola is aware of the necessity to return from Belgium with three points in tow.

    As per Manchester City’s official website, Pep Guardiola has discussed the pressure on himself, and his City side ahead of Tuesday's clash with Club Brugge.

    The Catalan stated, “I love the pressure. I know what we have to do. We have to win. We know that.

    He added, “It is what it is. We live all the time on the edge. Now we rest. We don’t have much time.”

    Recover well tomorrow, prepare for the next game in Brugge. That’s all.”

    Club Brugge currently sit 2nd in their league having lost only one of their eleven matches this term and having also defeated RB Leipzig and holding PSG to an unlikely draw.

    However, owing to the strong form of his Manchester City side in conjunction with the array of top-quality talent at his disposal, Pep Guardiola will likely be confident of taking all three points in Bruges.  

