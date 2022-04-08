Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Manchester City Injury Blow Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester City will remain without both Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer for Sunday's huge Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Fresh from a triumphant first-leg Champions League quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid, Manchester City's attention swiftly return to the Premier League, ahead of Sunday's crunch meeting with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola's side returned to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend, courtesy of first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. 

On Tuesday, De Bruyne was back on the scoresheet, as he linked up superbly with Phil Foden to break the deadlock and secure a 1-0 lead to take to Madrid, in the Blues' latest quest for European glory. 

Liverpool will also take a lead into their Champions League second-leg tie against Benfica, after a 3-1 win in Portugal in midweek. 

Manchester City and Liverpool will do battle twice in the next week, with a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League to be followed by an Emirates FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. 

Jurgen Klopp will take a fully fit squad to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola has revealed that two Blues players remain sidelined for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash. 

Ruben Dias remains unavailable and will miss his seventh successive City game after being forced off against Peterborough United in the FA Cup with a hamstring injury last month. 

Asked about the availability of the Portuguese centre-back on Friday, Guardiola replied, "Everyone is fit. Not Ruben." 

Cole Palmer is also out of Sunday's match, as the teenager continues to struggle with an injury which has prevented him from consistently training. 

Kyle Walker will be available for the Blues, with the England right-back having been suspended for City's Champions League game on Tuesday. 

Should Manchester City beat Liverpool on Sunday then the Sky Blues would move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven matches remaining. 

