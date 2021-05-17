Pep Guardiola Reveals Man City Dressing Room Insight Ahead of Champions League Showdown With Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has claimed that winning at Brighton on Tuesday night is “the best way to arrive for the final”, as he faced questions on whether his squad's attention has already turned towards the Champions League showdown on May 29th.

Speaking in his penultimate pre-match press conference of the Premier League season ahead Manchester City’s trip to the South Coast on Tuesday evening, Pep Guardiola explained to the media that “we're training well and everyone is focused,” as the Blues prepare for their final three matches of the campaign.

When asked about the mood within the Manchester City camp at present, Pep Guardiola said, “Really good. We're training well and everyone is focused. Listen, for all the people, we are here like never before."

"Just for the fact everyone is focused you don’t have to say anything. It’d be different if we still had to win the Premier League, we have two or three games left, but people could drop.”

The Manchester City manager went on to explain, “People need to maintain rhythm to play their best in the final as possible, and the only way is to train well. We train as usual to arrive at the Brighton game and Everton game, then the Champions League as best as possible.”

Unlike Chelsea, who are still scrapping for automatic Champions League qualification for next season, Manchester City have already secured their third Premier League title in the last four seasons, and a place in Europe's premier competition for the 2021/2022 campaign.

Asked whether the above means his side's attention has already turned towards the Champions League final in Porto on May 29th, Pep Guardiola suggested that wasn’t the case.

The Boss revealed, “We will have six days after Everton to prepare for the final and we'll think about it then. We can't prepare well if we aren't prepared for Brighton and Everton."

"Tomorrow we are going to play a game to win again, it’s the best way to arrive for the final. Final five or six games will be more focused for Chelsea.”

