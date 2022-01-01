Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Pep Guardiola Reveals Man City Have 'Had Many Covid Cases This Season'

    Pep Guardiola has revealed various Manchester City players - including Kyle Walker and Phil Foden - have suffered with coronavirus this season.
    Manchester City moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a dramatic 2-1 win against Arsenal.

    The hosts started the better at the Emirates Stadium and took a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka's strike. The England international found space between Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké to slot past Ederson.

    After the break, Bernardo Silva - after a lengthy VAR check - won the Blues a penalty, and a chance to equalise. Just before his departure for the AFCON, Riyad Mahrez made no mistake from the penalty spot.

    Gabriel's red card just minutes after put Arsenal on the back foot, and their resistance was finally worn down when Rodri poked home a dramatic winner in the 93rd minute.

    Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Pep Guardiola turned the focus to the squad situation, revealing multiple players in his squad have missed games due to a positive Covid test.

    "We had many cases from Covid this season and injuries.

    "Phil Foden, Kyle [Walker] today was back for the first time - and in this period today, we were incredibly tired. Arsenal were better today but football happens," the Catalan revealed.

    The manager seemed to reveal what had been assumed pre-match - the Blues will be without Phil Foden for an extended period of time while he enters a period of self-isolation.

    However, it will have been a welcome sight for Guardiola to see Kyle Walker and the goalscorer Rodri back in the squad and ready for selection.

