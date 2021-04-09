Pep Guardiola reveals Man City injury concerns ahead of Leeds United clash

Pep Guardiola has revealed that his Manchester City squad have "some doubts" on the injury front, as they gear up to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Catalan boss has been fortunate enough in recent weeks to have had a fully fit squad to compete on all four fronts, as Manchester City close in on a third Premier League title under Guardiola and also seek triumphs in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and the Champions League.

Speaking on Friday afternoon ahead of the clash with Marcelo Bielsa's side, Pep Guardiola revealed that he has "some doubts" on the injury and fitness front within his squad.

Pep Guardiola said, "There are some doubts about two players. The rest are fit.”

However, when the Manchester City boss was pressed for further details and the identities of the two players, he simply said, “We will know tomorrow [who they are]."

Not the most helpful information for Fantasy Football players, who will almost certainly be breaking a sweat after reading Guardiola's revelations above.

Later on in the conference, Pep Guardiola did however reveal that Sergio Aguero had sustained a minor problem after the victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium - possibly suggesting that the Argentine forward is one of the two players who are in doubt for the visit of Leeds.

Pep Guardiola said, "After we announced [his departure], the way he trained, and in the Leicester game, which was so difficult, he moved well and helped us. He felt something in his leg he was substituted. He is doing better."

