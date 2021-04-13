Pep Guardiola reveals Man City squad's mentality after crushing Champions League defeats and the new approach this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has full trust in his team as the club enter a crucial stretch of matches that could lead to a staggering trophy haul of four major honours in a single campaign.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg at Borussia Dortmund, the Manchester City boss spoke his mind on the run in until the end of the season.

“After 27 victories in 29 games if I don't trust the players we have a big problem. I would be crazy. Tomorrow we can win or lose. What we have done so far we deserve to be where we are now. We know if we win we go through or lose we are out,” said Guardiola

He continued, “In the Premier League, we need three wins and a draw to be champion because we expect United to win seven in a row. If we go out we will be disappointed but we have another chance, life is like this. If you fight you get another opportunity.”

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have never advanced past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, however according to the Catalan boss, they still have much to be proud of.

“We are going to try. We lost against Lyon, we were better, we are out. We are fighting for four competitions, especially the Premier League. We are already qualified for the Champions League, 11 years in a row, never happened before. That is fantastic. Now is the time for another step, the players want it.”

He continued by saying, “They were sad when we didn't get to the semifinals but nobody will give it to us, we have to do it. Nobody gives you the semifinals, we have to do it in 95 minutes if we don't make mistakes like against Lyon when we give them three goals. I'm so excited to travel to Germany, to try to do it.”

Manchester City have confirmed a 22-man travelling squad to take on the Bundesliga side, with the full list of players HERE.

