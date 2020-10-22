SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City’s intentions to ‘seduce’ player into signing a new contract

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola’s team selection prior to Wednesday night's Champions League clash against FC Porto sent Manchester City fans into a frenzy, after Eric Garcia inclusion over the likes of John Stones and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Following the match, the City boss revealed the reason behind his decision.

According to Guardiola, Manchester City are still hoping to ‘seduce’ Eric Garcia into extending his contract with the Premier League side, despite the club being more than aware of the teenage defender’s intention to return to his boyhood club – Barcelona.

"I'm so happy. I know he wanted to leave, but he's going to stay, and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us. He's a guy who is so stable in many things, and we are so happy."

manchester-city-v-fc-porto-group-c-uefa-champions-league (6)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old didn’t sign a contract extension with Manchester City, but the club seem to believe that they can persuade him to stay at Etihad Stadium. In the absence of Nathan Aké and Aymeric Laporte, the Catalan boss decided to trust Garcia with the defensive responsibilities in his side’s opening Champions League game of the season.

Pep Guardiola also took the opportunity to praise two other Manchester City youngsters Ferran Torres and Phil Foden, as the two linked up exceptionally well to produce the third and match-sealing goal of the game.

“Ferran Torres made an incredible combination with Phil Foden in the final [third] and has an incredible sense of goal. He [Ferran] loves to arrive in the box, and made an incredible, incredible goal!”

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-porto (12)
(Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

The only goal that was conceded by Manchester City was a result of a misplaced pass from new signing Ruben Dias and an individual moment of brilliance from Porto forward Luis Diaz. Following the match, theCity centre-back took responsibility for the error and took it as a learning opportunity. Here’s what Dias had to say about the goal:

"We cannot concede a goal like that. Someone needs to stop him, and we need to regroup in a better way, but football is about mistakes and learning from them. The teams that learn better are the teams that grow better."

Manchester City will now prepare to face West Ham United this weekend in their next Premier League fixture.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IIkay Gundogan reveals why he is 'grateful' to Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola

A spectacular free-kick from IIkay Gundogan in the second half of Wednesday night's Champions League victory over FC Porto turned out to be pivotal in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City star set for '4-6 weeks out' after injury in Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City started their yet another Champions League campaign with a victory. However, the final moments of the match saw the club captain Fernandinho pick up a serious injury.

Shruti Sadbhav

"I haven’t talked to anyone" - Agent of Man City star on his clients future

Sergio Agüero’s agent has spoken out regarding the Argentine’s current contract situation.

Hamish MacRae

Crucial Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte fitness updates provided ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City have revealed two major fitness updates for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Man City star provides encouraging fitness update ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has provided supporters with an encouraging update on his recovery from injury on Instagram on Thursday morning, with a caption suggesting he has returned to training on the pitch.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City ran away comfortable winners in the end after beating Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Nathan Allen

New details of Borussia Dortmund stars release clause revealed - Man City's successor to Sergio Aguero for €75M?

Erling Haaland will be available to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €75M, reports Fabrizio Romano.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Porto at the Etihad Stadium.

Danny Lardner

Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs FC Porto (Team News)

Manchester City begin their European ventures this season with the visit of FC Porto. Group C's top seed haven't faced the Blues since 2012, when Sergio Agüero tapped in a late winner.

harryasiddall

Man City target additional centre-back signing next summer - La Liga defender identified

Manchester City are considering and are following Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (23) as they look to recruit an additional player in his position next summer, despite the signings of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye