Pep Guardiola reveals Man City’s intentions to ‘seduce’ player into signing a new contract

Pep Guardiola’s team selection prior to Wednesday night's Champions League clash against FC Porto sent Manchester City fans into a frenzy, after Eric Garcia inclusion over the likes of John Stones and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Following the match, the City boss revealed the reason behind his decision.

According to Guardiola, Manchester City are still hoping to ‘seduce’ Eric Garcia into extending his contract with the Premier League side, despite the club being more than aware of the teenage defender’s intention to return to his boyhood club – Barcelona.

"I'm so happy. I know he wanted to leave, but he's going to stay, and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us. He's a guy who is so stable in many things, and we are so happy."

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old didn’t sign a contract extension with Manchester City, but the club seem to believe that they can persuade him to stay at Etihad Stadium. In the absence of Nathan Aké and Aymeric Laporte, the Catalan boss decided to trust Garcia with the defensive responsibilities in his side’s opening Champions League game of the season.

Pep Guardiola also took the opportunity to praise two other Manchester City youngsters Ferran Torres and Phil Foden, as the two linked up exceptionally well to produce the third and match-sealing goal of the game.

“Ferran Torres made an incredible combination with Phil Foden in the final [third] and has an incredible sense of goal. He [Ferran] loves to arrive in the box, and made an incredible, incredible goal!”

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

The only goal that was conceded by Manchester City was a result of a misplaced pass from new signing Ruben Dias and an individual moment of brilliance from Porto forward Luis Diaz. Following the match, theCity centre-back took responsibility for the error and took it as a learning opportunity. Here’s what Dias had to say about the goal:

"We cannot concede a goal like that. Someone needs to stop him, and we need to regroup in a better way, but football is about mistakes and learning from them. The teams that learn better are the teams that grow better."

Manchester City will now prepare to face West Ham United this weekend in their next Premier League fixture.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra