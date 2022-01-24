Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Dressing Room Message Over Plans for Two-Week Break

Pep Guardiola has provided a dressing room insight into the message he gave to his Manchester City players in regards to their plans for the upcoming winter break

While Manchester City had to settle for a point in their recent Premier League fixture against Southampton, Pep Guardiola’s side still have a comfortable nine-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

Facing a spirited Saints side on Saturday afternoon, City's incredible 12-game winning run came to an end, after a flawless three months of football from the Premier League champions.

As a mixture of an international break and holidays means Manchester City will resume business in the FA Cup on February 5th, Pep Guardiola has revealed what his message was to his players in regards to their plans for the upcoming winter break.

“Now to enjoy the holiday as they deserve it”, Pep Guardiola opened.

“When they come back, we will start again training and put the team in the best condition as possible.”

The Manchester City boss summed up his thoughts by saying, “It is what it is. It’s the international break, we have some days off and after, we start against Fulham and the Premier League.”

Pep Guardiola is certainly right in insinuating that the international break gives his players the perfect opportunity to recharge their batteries and come back firing for Manchester City in a much busier February schedule.

The current crop of Manchester City players have been on a relentless run to defend their Premier League crown, as well as fighting for glory on three separate fronts as a whole.

Representing their countries is the ideal period for the squad to embrace a welcome change of scenery, play for their national teams, and reflect on a rare off-day against Ralf Hassenhuttl’s men.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra