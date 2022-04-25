Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Facing Potential Defensive Injury Crisis Against Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Kyle Walker and John Stones are losing a race against time to face Real Madrid in the first-leg of his side's Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium this week.

Pep Guardiola is set to face a defensive selection headache ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first-leg, with Pep Guardiola missing both his recognised full-backs and a central defender.

The Sky Blues have been without Kyle Walker since the quarter-final second-leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, where the right-back was forced off with a nasty looking ankle injury against midway through the second-half. 

Stones x Walker Cover

In that ferocious affair, Joao Cancelo picked up his third yellow card of the European campaign, ruling the Portuguese full-back out of Tuesday's crunch tie against Real Madrid.

Pep Cover Everton Away 1

The 13-time winners of Europe's elite club competition were knocked out by Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League two years ago, where Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus starred in a stunning 4-2 aggregate victory for the five-time Premier League champions.

Stones vs Atletico 3

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who survived a nerve-wracking Chelsea fightback at the Santiago Bernabéu a fortnight ago, moved even closer to being crowned La Liga Champions with a 3-1 win over Osasuna on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Guardiola made a number of changes to his starting XI on Saturday, as City remain one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League following a blitzing 5-1 win over Watford. 

Gabriel Jesus - who has recently been linked with a summer departure - scored four of City's goals at the weekend, while another came courtesy of Rodri, who scored a sensational half-volley to restore the Blues' two-goal cushion on the cusp of half-time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Guardiola confirmed the growing concerns surrounding City's mounting injury list and revealed John Stones and Kyle Walker are both doubtful to face the La Liga leaders.

The Catalan said: "They didn’t train in the last 10 days for Kyle (Walker), and John (Stones) - since Brighton.

"We have a training session today and (we will) see how they players are. Tonight, tomorrow, decide the line up. 

"I wait for the training session to see how they feel. I'm sure players will play in positions they aren't used but they will do their best."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Sterling x Pep Cover 3
News

Raheem Sterling Remains Coy on Manchester City Future Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Vayam Lahoti37 minutes ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Worrying Manchester City Admission Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago1011500918h
Transfer Rumours

Gabriel Jesus Subject to Premier League Interest Amid Manchester City Future Uncertainty

By Srinivas Sadhanand21 hours ago
Rice UEL
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Target Open to Summer Exit After Rejecting THIRD Contract Extension

By Srinivas Sadhanand22 hours ago
imago1011094683h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By City Xtra22 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Exclusive: Manchester City Owners Reach 100% Agreement to Take Over Brazilian Club

By Vayam LahotiApr 24, 2022
imago1011499098h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Two Major Manchester City Injury Doubts Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Harry WintersApr 24, 2022
imago1011497167h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Gabriel Jesus 'Deserves' Special Praise For His Four-Goal Display Against Watford

By Srinivas SadhanandApr 24, 2022