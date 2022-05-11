Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Midfielder Can Play CENTRE-BACK Amid Ongoing Injury Crisis

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has touched on whether he entrusts the club's captain Fernandinho to do a job at centre-back in their upcoming fixture against Wolves on Wednesday night.

As Liverpool’s 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Tuesday night meant they went level on points with Manchester City, the onus is on Pep Guardiola’s side to regain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League amid an injury crisis.

With the Catalan boss confirming that Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker are out for the remainder of the season, and Nathan Ake nursing an ankle complaint, there are causes to be concerned about in the centre of defence, with Aymeric Laporte being the only available option currently.

IMAGO / PA Images Ahead of the Sky Blues’ upcoming clash against Wolves, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether he has faith in deploying Fernandinho as a centre-half on Wednesday. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images “I will say yes. Of course, I have faith," the Manchester City manager began. "Fernandinho played as a full-back in the semi-final of the Champions League and as a holding midfielder in the semi-final of the Champions League, maybe he will play central defender." IMAGO / PA Images

The 51-year old continued, “It’s a position he knows from the past. I’ve said many times that when we arrive in these moments, everyone does extra for the team. Fernandinho is more than capable of doing that.”

It is likely that Pep Guardiola envisaged the possibility of having to start the Manchester City captain against Bruno Lage’s men, which is why he chose to bring him on to replace an injured Ruben Dias at half-time against Newcastle, instead of further risking Nathan Ake’s fitness.

Getting a half of football on both sides of defence alongside Aymeric Laporte, as well as Premier League debutant CJ-Egan Riley, the Spanish tactician may well have put the Brazilian to test two different partners in order to see whether he would be ready for the task at Molineux.

With Fernandinho previously faring impressively in defence throughout the 2019/20 season as well, Pep Guardiola may bank on the seasoned veteran’s wealth of experience in the crucial contest against Wolves.

