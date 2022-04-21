Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Squad Required 71 Treatments Between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool Clashes

Pep Guardiola lifted the lid on how a staggering 71 treatments were made on a bruised Manchester City squad between the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid and the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool last week.

After Manchester City bowed out from the FA Cup semi-final, Pep Guardiola received plenty of stick from both fans and pundits alike for picking a second-string team against a full-strength Liverpool side.

However, it can be rightfully argued that injuries to key players such as Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were part of the reason for a weakened starting XI in the Blues' 3-2 loss to Jurgen Klopp's men at Wembley on Saturday.

Speaking prior to City's 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, Guardiola discussed the extent of the fitness concerns in the build-up to his fourth FA Cup semi-final defeat since he took over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

“Our physios made 71 treatments in the space between Atletico Madrid (Champions League quarter final second-leg) and the (FA Cup) semi-final,” the Manchester City manager said, as quoted by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

“71. It’s true. The doctor came to me. It’s not for one game. It’s come from the past. I don’t know how it compares but they came to tell me because it was more than usual.

"It wasn’t just one or two- it was a lot of players. The players gave absolutely everything (against Atletico Madrid in the return leg).

"We didn’t have time to train (for the FA Cup). We didn’t have time to prepare a proper semi-final against Liverpool.

"At Millwall (where City trained leading to Saturday's loss), we had six massage tables on the pitch watching the guys who didn’t play in Madrid (against Atletico) doing the session.”

While Oleksandr Zinchenko has stated that City cannot give excuses at such a crucial stage of the season after their defeat to Liverpool, Guardiola's revelations are an insight into the extreme levels of fatigue the Premier League champions have suffered from recently.

Unlike Liverpool, who were afforded the luxury of resting key starters against Benfica in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, Guardiola’s side had to fight till the end against a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid side off the back of an enthralling 2-2 league draw with their title rivals.

As a result, it is understandable that Manchester City endured a rare slip-up in the FA Cup semi-final after a majority of squad has been revealed to be battered and bruised.

