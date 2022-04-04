Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Star Has Returned to the Club 'A Little Bit Sad' Following International Duties

After Manchester City's recent 0-2 win against Burnley in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola has revealed that Riyad Mahrez has returned to the club a 'little bit sad' after Algeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

While Riyad Mahrez is enjoying a terrific season at club level, the same cannot be said about his recent experiences for his national side.

After entering the 2022 African Cup of Nations as defending champions with Algeria, one of the major contenders at the start of the competition finished bottom of a group consisting of 108th placed Sierra Leone and 114th placed Equatorial Guinea.

To make matters worse, Riyad Mahrez’s side recently suffered a cruel defeat at the hands of Cameroon after a 124th minute winner in a two-legged World Cup qualifier confirmed their exit out of football’s grandest stage in November.

As the Algerian captain was benched for Manchester City's latest 0-2 win against Burnley, Pep Guardiola revealed after the contest that the winger is still reeling from his country's elimination. "Riyad (Mahrez) is a little bit sad because he is not with Algeria at the World Cup and I said, 'You score in the 118th minute to go to the World Cup and in the 124th, you concede to Cameroon and you're out. You can't find explanations, it's football", he revealed, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

While understanding Mahrez’s devastation after his nation’s bitter defeat, the City boss also requires the 30-year old to return back to a clear head space as his side enter a make-or-break period of the season.

Facing the likes of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece in the space of 11 days, Pep Guardiola will certainly rely on the former Leicester man who has emerged as Manchester City’s most in-form forward this term.

Scoring 22 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions, Riyad Mahrez has risen to the occasion several times this season alone, from dispatching an equaliser against Arsenal on New Year’s Day, to his sumptuous brace in the Manchester Derby.

The Algerian icon is one of Manchester City’s most clutch players, and perhaps the best way to overcome his latest heartache in national colours is by stepping up once again for his club.

